CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,600 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 5,107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,871,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CytoDyn Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYDY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,669,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,729. The company has a market cap of $143.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. CytoDyn has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

