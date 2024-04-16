ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in March

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,500 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 675,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,665.0 days.
ALS Stock Performance
Shares of CPBLF remained flat at $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. ALS has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.
About ALS
