Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $93.90 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. Verge has a total market cap of $93.90 million and $11.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,970.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.00766385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00125768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.26 or 0.00192795 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00038379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00106273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

