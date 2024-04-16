Short Interest in Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Increases By 7.5%

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cofinimmo Stock Performance
CFMOF remained flat at C$62.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cofinimmo has a 12-month low of C$58.00 and a 12-month high of C$98.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.30.
About Cofinimmo
