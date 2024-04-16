Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in March

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 743,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,049.0 days.
Denka Stock Performance
Shares of Denka stock remained flat at $17.75 during trading on Tuesday. Denka has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.
Denka Company Profile
