Short Interest in DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Drops By 13.2%

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.0 days.
DTS Stock Performance
DTS stock remained flat at $24.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. DTS has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $24.85.
DTS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DTS
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.