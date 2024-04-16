Short Interest in DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Drops By 13.2%

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.0 days.

DTS Stock Performance

DTS stock remained flat at $24.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. DTS has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

Get DTS alerts:

DTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.