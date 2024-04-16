Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 339.4 days.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $28.08 on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

