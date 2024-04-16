Comparing Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) & Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $60.54 million 1.60 $12.48 million $0.33 7.91 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Heritage Global and Viper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Global and Viper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Global presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 101.15%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 20.60% 23.50% 16.22% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heritage Global beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. The company focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible assets. It acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; and charged-off receivable portfolios. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

