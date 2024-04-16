Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 9,237 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $269,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Forrester Research Trading Down 1.6 %

Forrester Research stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $367.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $33.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

