Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) PT Raised to $355.00 at Barclays

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $340.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of CPAY traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.02. 189,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corpay has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $319.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $130,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc is a global commercial payments solution provider. Through its portfolio of brands, FLEETCOR helps companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

