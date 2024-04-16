Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 274,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,775. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

