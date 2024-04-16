Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.00.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $6.24 on Tuesday, reaching $742.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,817. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.68 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $769.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.87.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

