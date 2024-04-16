E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 15,950,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

E2open Parent Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 377,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.02. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,432,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,143,000 after purchasing an additional 551,532 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,667,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 478,869 shares during the last quarter.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

