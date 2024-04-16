Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Drops By 13.8%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,397 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,247,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 924,644 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPX remained flat at $1.58 on Tuesday. 670,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,333. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.78. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

