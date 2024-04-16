Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.65

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.65 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.50), with a volume of 976770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.51).
Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Down 2.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £230.52 million, a PE ratio of 574.29 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.92.
Insider Transactions at Gresham House Energy Storage
In related news, insider David Stevenson purchased 5,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £2,468.64 ($3,073.12). In other Gresham House Energy Storage news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 29,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £14,999.50 ($18,672.35). Also, insider David Stevenson purchased 5,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,468.64 ($3,073.12). Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
