Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Update

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 532,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EPAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 163,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,752. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $35.92.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

