Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.80 billion and approximately $290.52 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $25.93 or 0.00041233 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,970.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.00766385 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00125768 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009329 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.26 or 0.00192795 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00038379 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00106273 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,584,336 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
