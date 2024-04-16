iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.46. 2,530,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,803. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

