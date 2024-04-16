Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.3% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $740.43. The stock had a trading volume of 519,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,555. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $427.68 and a one year high of $815.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $769.28 and a 200-day moving average of $698.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.