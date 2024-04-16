Head-To-Head Review: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) & Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

Beyond has a consensus price target of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 45.92%. Given Beyond’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Beyond’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Beyond $1.56 billion 0.71 -$307.84 million ($6.80) -3.58

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Beyond -19.72% -16.92% -11.38%

Summary

Beyond beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

