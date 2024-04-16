Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Head to Head Review

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Bioqual has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bioqual and OneMedNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioqual and OneMedNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $62.66 million N/A $840,000.00 ($0.51) -147.06 OneMedNet $1.02 million 15.46 -$23.20 million ($0.19) -3.48

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. Bioqual is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneMedNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual -0.76% -1.22% -0.77% OneMedNet N/A N/A -116.74%

Summary

OneMedNet beats Bioqual on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

