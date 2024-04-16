Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 920 ($11.45) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HWDN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.77) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.58) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.34) to GBX 680 ($8.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 830.83 ($10.34).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 877 ($10.92) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 605 ($7.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.33). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 844.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 771.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,906.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Hayes bought 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($42,882.06). In other news, insider Paul Hayes bought 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($42,882.06). Also, insider Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £153.09 ($190.58) per share, with a total value of £2,755.62 ($3,430.37). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,020 shares of company stock worth $3,750,089. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

