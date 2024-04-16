ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 268,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ICFI opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.75 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

ICFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ICF International by 29.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in ICF International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ICF International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 63.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

