Imprint Wealth LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Invesco LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.17. 945,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

