Imprint Wealth LLC Takes $448,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,731,000 after buying an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after purchasing an additional 481,776 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 423,267 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

