Imprint Wealth LLC Sells 190 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Imprint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,656. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

