Insider Buying: Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR) Insider Purchases 1,386,363 Shares of Stock

Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR – Get Free Report) insider Philip Crutchfield acquired 1,386,363 shares of Encounter Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$304,999.86 ($196,774.10).
Encounter Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 8.47.
About Encounter Resources
