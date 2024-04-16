First American Trust FSB Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

ACN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,982. The firm has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.68 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

