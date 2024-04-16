Independent Family Office LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $147.69. 403,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,497. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average of $145.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

