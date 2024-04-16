Inspired Entertainment’s (INSE) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSE. Macquarie cut Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,701. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. Equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,564,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 155,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 41,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

