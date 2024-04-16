Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,333,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,217. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $70.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.