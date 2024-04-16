iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IEUS opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

