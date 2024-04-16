Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Innospec makes up approximately 2.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Innospec were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innospec by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IOSP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,246. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $228,881.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $228,881.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 410 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $50,823.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at $448,735.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

