Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for about 4.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,662. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.