Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Holdings Cut by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Colliers International Group makes up approximately 4.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CIGI traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 1.46. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 32.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

