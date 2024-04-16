Peirce Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 428,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,006. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

