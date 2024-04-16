APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in APi Group were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,050,000 after acquiring an additional 167,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 593,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 201,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172,683 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Trading Down 1.3 %

APG stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. 239,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,011. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APi Group

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.