Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 1,525 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 3.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.