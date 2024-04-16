Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 11,754 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AON were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.36.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AON traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,687. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.18.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.