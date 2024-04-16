Lunt Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,684 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVFree Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,196. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

