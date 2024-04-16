Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.99. The company had a trading volume of 999,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,385. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.40.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

