Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 954,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

