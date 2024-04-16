Merchants Trust (MRCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Merchants Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:MRCH opened at GBX 538 ($6.70) on Tuesday. Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 476 ($5.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 588 ($7.32). The stock has a market cap of £791.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4,153.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 526.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 526.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

