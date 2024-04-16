Merchants Trust (MRCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Merchants Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of LON:MRCH opened at GBX 538 ($6.70) on Tuesday. Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 476 ($5.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 588 ($7.32). The stock has a market cap of £791.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4,153.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 526.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 526.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.
Merchants Trust Company Profile
