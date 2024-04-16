National Bankshares Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$95.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.38.
Read Our Latest Report on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.