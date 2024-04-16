National Bankshares Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$95.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.38.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$57.39. 85,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,862. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$39.87 and a one year high of C$71.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.