Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.37 and its 200-day moving average is $477.26. The company has a market cap of $433.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

