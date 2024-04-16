Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

