Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 1.1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 14,810,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 65,661,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 241.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

