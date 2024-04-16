Prosperitas Financial LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.4% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.50. The company had a trading volume of 500,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,386. The stock has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

