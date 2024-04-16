Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.55 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Request has a total market capitalization of $123.55 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,333.65 or 1.00319081 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1226003 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $4,173,309.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

