Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

AMPY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.10. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $78.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.33 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 122.36% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

